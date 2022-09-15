Apple website down for some users? Others complain about errors in images

New Delhi: Apple's official website is experiencing technical difficulties. The issue is affecting websites in India as well as other countries. The website is still loading at first, but some images are not loading. Some users, on the other hand, are simply seeing '403 forbidden errors.' Before a product launch, Apple usually makes the website inaccessible. Since Apple just released the new iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, and AirPods Pro 2, it appears that their website is experiencing some serious issues.

Apple has yet to explain what is causing the error on its website. This comes nearly a week after Apple Store servers went down in some locations, shortly after the iPhone 14 pre-orders began. Customers were unable to complete the checkout or trade-in process at the time.

Similarly, the current error may cause problems for some customers who intend to pre-order the new iPhone 14 variants. Tomorrow, September 16, the iPhone 14, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max will be available for purchase. The iPhone 14 Plus, which is a replacement for the iPhone mini models, will, on the other hand, be available next month.

If you want to buy used iPhones in India, you can do so on e-commerce sites like Flipkart and Amazon. In fact, both of these platforms are offering some deals to customers in order to lower the current retail price. The iPhone 13, which was recently reduced by Rs 10,000 by Apple, is now available for Rs 69,900, and HDFC Bank credit card holders can get Rs 2,000 off non-EMI transactions. Users of Flipkart Axis Bank cards will continue to receive a 5% discount. At the moment, Amazon has the best deal. The phone's 128GB (white) model costs Rs 65,900. Users can also trade in their old iPhones on Amazon for up to Rs 13,500 in cash.