Apple WWDC 2021

Apple WWDC 2021: Apple iOS 15, iPad OS unveiled with FaceTime and more

Apple also brought the App Library to iPadOS, like iPhone. Apple also introduced a new SharePlay feature for FaceTime that allows people to share media together on a group call.  

Apple WWDC 2021: Apple iOS 15, iPad OS unveiled with FaceTime and more

Apple in its WWDC 2021 event announced several exciting features in the latest version of iPadOS 15 with more customisable homescreen and multi-tasking enhancements.
 
You can now place widgets anywhere on the home screen in iPadOS 15.
 
Apple also brought the App Library to iPadOS, like iPhone.
 
On the multitasking front, new icons will make it simpler to go into split-view mode.
 
Apple also showcased a "shelf" feature that makes it easier to tackle different tasks, the company said while kicking off its WWDC 2021 developer conference.
 
FaceTime calls now supports spatial audio for more natural sound.
 
Apple also introduced a new SharePlay feature for FaceTime that allows people to share media together on a group call.
 
SharePlay will utilise iOS features like picture-in-picture, iMessage, and more, the company informed.
 
Live Text is a feature that will help you select text from photos you`ve taken and in your camera roll. It supports seven languages.
 
The new iPad software update includes new features meant to help you focus, like revamped notifications.

