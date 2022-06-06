WWDC 2022 kicks off today: How to livestream Apple event and what to expect

New Delhi: WWDC 2022 will kick off today, June 6. Apple will hold its WWDC 2022 keynote in the evening (Indian time) to highlight its latest software improvements. Continuing the tradition, Apple is likely to introduce the next versions of its operating systems, dubbed iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16.

According to recent reports, Apple will demonstrate some of its next-generation hardware at the keynote, in addition to new software releases. There could be the new MacBook Air with M2 chip, or it could be minor tweaks to the Mac mini and Mac Pro.

The WWDC 2022 keynote will begin at 10 a.m. PT (10:30 p.m. IST) today. The conference will be broadcast live on Apple's YouTube site. It will also be available for viewing on the Apple.com website, the Apple TV app, and the Apple Developer app. You may also watch it live using the video player attached below. Read More: Apple WWDC 2022 from tomorrow: New MacBook Air, iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and more to launch

Here’s what to expect from WWDC 2022:

iOS 16

Apple will unveil iOS 16 at WWDC 2022, which is slated to debut alongside the iOS 14 series that is set to come in September of this year. According to rumours, iOS 16 will introduce Always-On capabilities to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Max handsets. While the operating system is not expected to significantly alter the iOS ecosystem, it is expected to add new health features, wallpapers, and social networking platform-like capabilities to iMessages. The forthcoming OS upgrade will also introduce new audio messaging options to iPhones. Read More: Apple may announce new MacBook Air at WWDC 2022, but should you buy it?

iPad OS 16

Like iOS 16, iPadOS 16 is likely to include a redesigned lock screen and notification centre, as well as new Focus Mode features. Aside from that, iPadOS 16 is likely to include significant changes to windowing and multitasking functionality, bringing the tablet closer to laptops.

Macbook Air

In terms of laptops, Apple is anticipated to unveil a new MacBook Air at the event tonight. This new laptop will be powered by, you guessed it, an M2 chipset and will be available in space grey, silver, and gold colour options. It is also expected to include a MagSafe power connector and more Thunderbolt connections.

macOS 12

At WWDC 2022, Apple will also unveil a new macOS. macOS 12 Mammoth is likely to have a redesigned System Preferences section as well as the iPhone's Focus Mode functionality.

M2 chipset

On the hardware front, Apple is anticipated to release a new Apple Silicon chipset codenamed M2. While there isn't much information on what improvements M2 will bring over the company's M1 chipset, given that Apple issued changes to its M1 series chipsets a year and a half ago, an update is long overdue.