New Delhi: The Tech giant Apple is hosting its 2024 edition of the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) today, June 10 and continues until June 14 at Apple Park in California. Apple is set to unveil the next-generation software for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more.

The highly anticipated Apple WWDC event will commence live streaming at 10:30 pm IST in India. This time, generative artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to be the event's highlight. It is expected that the US-based technology giant might brand its AI features as “Apple Intelligence.” This could include a revamped Siri with ChatGPT-like conversational capabilities.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is set to unveil several upcoming GenAI-powered tools for various Apple products, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS, and watchOS.

Apple WWDC 2024 Keynote Date, Timing:

The event is likely to unveil the latest innovations across its software platforms. The Apple event is likely to start with a keynote CEO Tim Cook and other key executives like Craig Federighi. The main keynote event will begin today, June 10 at 10:30 PM IST for viewers in India.

Where To Watch Apple WWDC 2024 Event Online:

The mega event will be streamed on the Apple website, Apple TV, Apple Developer app and official YouTube channel for a global audience. You can follow below mentioned links to get the live updates of the mega event.

Link:

https://developer.apple.com/wwdc24/

YouTube Link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RXeOiIDNNek

X Link:

https://x.com/Apple

Here Is What To Expect From Apple WWDC 2024 Event?

AI In Operating Systems:

As per reports, Apple might get AI into its operating systems, keeping in mind its Siri --Apple's voice assistant that has been here for a decade now. News Agency IANS has reported that "Siri is rumoured to use large language models to better understand user queries and take actions within Apple's own apps. Apple may brand these AI features as 'Apple Intelligence' and integrate them across its apps."

iOS 18:

In this year's WWDC, Apple is expected to unveil iOS 18 for the iPhone along with updates to other operating systems. Apple is sharply looking to give a stiff competition to companies like Google and Microsoft in the AI space with the release of iOS 18. The new OS update is expected to bring new features and designs revolving around AI integration. It is anticipated that many of the iOS 18 features will also be included in iPadOS 18.

WatchOS 11:

The upcoming watchOS 11 might introduce new workout types and watch faces, although it may not be a major update this year.

VisionOS:

The tech giant Apple is also expected to release a new version of VisionOS, powering the VR headset.