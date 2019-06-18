close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Apple

Apple's beta tvOS 13 gets Picture-in-Picture mode

The PiP mode was first introduced by Apple for iOS 9 as a multi-tasking feature for iPad.

Apple&#039;s beta tvOS 13 gets Picture-in-Picture mode

San Francisco: Apple has added the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode on the developer beta of Apple TV`s operating system tvOS 13.

The feature would allow users to watch shows on the Apple TV app while navigating and multi-tasking around the device and its operating sytstem, 9TO5Mac reported on Monday.

The PiP mode was first introduced by Apple for iOS 9 as a multi-tasking feature for iPad.

The feature lets users start a video in full-screen, then switch apps and continue watching the playing video in a thumbnail.

Apart from the PiP mode, tvOS 13 includes several new changes to the Apple TV like a redesigned Home screen with new Top Shelf experience.

The updated tvOS also comes with added multi-user support to let families have separate Watch Next queues to avoid interference with each other`s recommendations.

However, there is a possibility that the PiP mode might not make it into the final tvOS update very soon, given that it was not announced at Apple`s recently-held WWDC 2019.

Tags:
AppleApple TVtvOS 13WWDC 2019
Next
Story

Xiaomi makes veiled attack against OnePlus 7 Pro, prepares to launch Redmi K20 in India soon

Must Watch

PT4M35S

Major Ketan Sharma martyred in Anantnag encounter, last rites today