New Delhi: Apple is making the new iPhone 15 series more enticing by providing excellent trade-in prices for your old Android devices. This action tries to encourage customers to upgrade to the newest iPhone models. Here is a phone-by-phone exchange value you may anticipate for a few well-known Android phones when purchasing the new iPhone 15 series, per the Gadgets Now article.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G

Apple is giving the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G a significant trade-in value of up to Rs 41,500. Your new iPhone will cost substantially less if you use this premium Samsung gadget.

Vivo X80 Pro

When upgrading to the iPhone 15 series, Vivo X80 Pro users can receive a sizable discount of up to Rs 26,500 as a trade-in value.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Even the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, a two-year-old flagship, qualifies for a remarkable trade-in value of up to Rs 25,500 when purchasing a new iPhone.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Apple is prepared to swap in the Pixel 7 Pro, Google's most recent flagship smartphone, for up to Rs 26,000 in cash.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

When upgrading to the iPhone 15 series, owners of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G can receive a trade-in value of up to Rs 16,200.

OnePlus Nord 2T

You may trade in your OnePlus Nord 2T for up to Rs 12,000 when switching to one of the new iPhone models.

OnePlus 9 Pro

Users of the OnePlus 9 Pro are qualified for a trade-in value of up to Rs 20,000, which lowers the cost of upgrading to the iPhone 15 series.

Mi 10i 5G

When choosing the new iPhones, you can exchange your Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G for up to Rs 10,890.

M11T Pro

When you buy the newest iPhone models from Apple, you can trade in your Mi 11T Pro for up to Rs 11,500 in value.