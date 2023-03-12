topStoriesenglish2582686
Apple's New OLED iPad Pro May Cost Equal To MacBook Pro

It is rumoured that the 11-inch iPad Pro with an OLED display will cost 80 percent more than the present model and will start at around $1,500.

Last Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 03:10 PM IST

New Delhi: Tech giant Apple's upcoming OLED iPad Pro will cost as much as a MacBook Pro, the media reported. According to a new supply chain report, the tech giant`s new iPad Pro models with OLED screens, which are expected to release next year, will cost up to 80 percent more than the current releases, reports AppleInsider.

Particularly, it is rumoured that the 11-inch iPad Pro with an OLED display will cost 80 percent more than the present model and will start at around $1,500. On the other hand, the 12.9-inch edition will likely be 60 percent more costly and will start at $1,800. (Also Read: 'Ab Number Aayega Inka': Ashneer Grover On Silicon Valley Bank Collapse)

Also, the iPhone maker is discussing the pricing with manufacturers LG Display and Samsung Display, the report said. (Also Read: Elon Musk Responds After Donald Trump's adviser Alleged Tesla CEO To be 'Owned' by China)

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the tech giant had ordered OLED panels from LG Display and Samsung for its upcoming iPad Pro models, which are expected to launch next year.

