New Delhi: After Google, Meta, Amazon, Citigroup decision to sack their employees, Apple is making changes to its Siri team, and it might not be good news for some employees. Reports from Bloomberg reveal that a 121-person team dedicated to enhancing Siri's capabilities is at the center of this shake-up.

As per the reports, the team, currently based in San Diego, is facing a relocation request to Austin, Texas. Apple wants the San Diego squad to merge with its Texas counterpart, forming a united force.

Employees are given until the end of February to decide whether to make the move, and those opting out could face termination by April 26.

This Siri-focused group isn't confined to the U.S.; it has offices spread across the globe in China, India, Ireland, and Spain. The decision seems to be part of Apple's larger strategy to streamline its operations.

An Apple spokeswoman has confirmed this shift, stating that the company aims to bring its "Data Operations Annotations teams in the US together at our campus in Austin, where a majority of the team is already based." While this move aligns with business goals, it could mean potential job shifts for some team members.

With the possibility of several dozen workers facing decisions about relocation or potential termination, this move introduces a new chapter for the Siri team.

Apple, known for maintaining a large workforce, has been relatively resilient against layoffs, especially during the pandemic, setting it apart from some of its tech counterparts.