New Delhi: Mike Rockwell and Alan Dye provided insights into the creation and future possibilities of the eagerly awaited Vision Pro mixed-reality headset in a special video shared with Apple staff, scheduled for release on February 2. They explored potential uses beyond the initially highlighted consumer features, suggesting innovative applications in areas like medical procedures, aircraft repair, and education.

Rockwell, the vice president in charge of the device emphasized the possibilities of the Vision Pro in surgical environments. He pointed out that surgeons frequently encounter difficulties in accessing scattered information while performing procedures. (Also Read:Meta To Let EU Users Unlink Their Instagram, Facebook, And Messenger Accounts)

The mixed-reality headset could gather this data, offering a unified and simplified interface with the potential to improve patient outcomes, As per the transcript of the video conversation by Bloomberg.

It's reported that the company is already considering uses beyond the consumer market. Rockwell is enthusiastic about the headset's possibilities in education and learning. For example, technicians and aircraft mechanics could use the device for top-notch training experiences that were not possible before.

Apple revealed a 25% discount on the Vision Pro for its staff along with extra benefits in a bid to promote employee usage. Although this discount is not as substantial as those provided during earlier product launches. It includes the smartwatch and HomePod smart speaker and represents a notable reduction in the headset's cost for employees.

Apple detailed extra advantages, such as a $500 credit for a Mac every three years in a message to its employees. It can be used towards buying the Vision Pro. The company has committed to cover the expense of prescription lenses for the headset making it more affordable for employees who require vision correction.

Two important members of Rockwell's team, Dave Scott and Yaniv Gur are actively looking into opportunities in enterprise and education for the Vision Pro to explore the range of uses. Scott, who was previously involved with Apple's car team, is concentrating on potential applications in the business sector. Meanwhile, Gur who formerly oversaw engineering for Apple's productivity apps is investigating how the innovative mixed-reality headset can be applied in educational settings.