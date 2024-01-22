Meta To Let EU Users Unlink Their Instagram, Facebook, And Messenger Accounts

London: To comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in the European Union (EU), Meta announced on Monday that users will be able to unlink their Instagram and Facebook accounts, as well as other services. The Mark Zuckerberg-run company stated that it is offering more choices to people using Instagram and Facebook in the EU, European Economic Area (EEA), and Switzerland about how they can use its services and features, as the DMA enters into force in March.

The changes mean that users in the EU can use Meta’s services without their information being shared between them. Those who have already chosen to connect their Instagram and Facebook accounts can continue to do so, allowing their information to be used across both platforms. (Also Read: Moto G54 Smartphone Gets Price Cut in India, Here's How Much It Costs Now)

"They can also manage their Instagram and Facebook accounts separately so that their information is no longer used across accounts," said Tim Lamb, Director of Competition and Regulatory at Meta. Users of Facebook Messenger can choose whether they want to continue using it with their Facebook account or create a standalone Messenger account.

People who choose to create a new Messenger account without their Facebook information will still be able to use Messenger's core services, such as private messaging, chat, voice and video calling, Lamb informed. Users of Facebook Marketplace can choose between a Marketplace experience that uses their Facebook information or one that does not.

"For those who choose to use their Facebook information for their Marketplace experience, the current Marketplace setup will remain. Users who choose not to use their Facebook information will still be able to browse listings and buy and sell items," the company informed. (Also Read: Google Pixel 8 Series Mint Colour Officially Teased; Set To Launch On This Date)

Over the next few weeks, users will receive notifications informing them of their ability to choose whether they want to share information between Meta services. Those who play games on Facebook can choose between a gaming experience that uses their Facebook information or an experience without it. "People in the EU, EEA, and Switzerland also have the option to use Instagram and Facebook for free with ads or subscribe to stop seeing ads," said the company."