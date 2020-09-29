ASUS 1st ever dual screen ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 gaming laptop now in India

New Delhi: Taiwanese major ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) on Tuesday unveiled a groundbreaking gaming laptop in its popular Zephyrus series in India that houses a secondary touchscreen to empower gamers as well as creators to streamline their work.

The ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 (GX550) integrates two displays in an ultra-slim form -- the first gaming laptop to feature a built-in ROG ScreenPad Plus display to make multi-tasking easy.

Available in two Intel Core i9 and Corei7 variants, the GX550 starts from Rs 2,79,990 and will be available at Asus exclusive stores (including ROG stores) and online marketplaces Amazon and Flipkart in the country from September 29.

"Dual screen is one of the most important one that has brought a paradigm shift in consumer perception regarding a daily usage laptop. Zephyrus Duo is the first laptop with dual screen in the ROG segment," said Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer & Gaming PC, System Business Group, Asus India.

"Supremely portable with a high-capacity 90Wh battery, you can create, play, and stay productive anywhere. We are affirmative the new Zephyrus Duo would contribute in sustaining our No.1 position in India," he added.

The Zephyrus Duo 15 doubles down on displays with an elegant Active Aerodynamic System (AAS) Plus design that makes the full-width ROG ScreenPad Plus touchscreen an integral part of the cooling system.

Tilted 13 degrees for comfortable viewing and multi-tasking, the screen lifts to expose a large air intake for deeper airflows.

Zephyrus Duo 15 comes with a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with "DisplayPort 1.4" and ‘Power Delivery' feature lets users connect next-gen devices for ultrafast data transfers and rapid charging while three USB 3.2 Type A ports make ample space for favourite gaming gear.

"Two audio jacks make it easy to connect an external microphone for clearer voice chat and stream audio. The HDMI 2.0b port supports 4K UHD at up to 60Hz, the company informed.

ASUS India, the Indian arm of Taiwanese IT major, last week forayed into the commercial PC market in India with launching "Expert Series" brand with 11 devices across laptops, desktops and All-in-Ones, targeting the key enterprise segments in the country.