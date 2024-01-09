Asus ROG Phone 8 Series Rolled Out With Multiple AI Features, Check Specs and Price

New Delhi: Taiwanese smartphone maker Asus has rolled out its gaming-focused ROG Phone 8 series on January 9, 2024. The company launched the ROG Phone 8 series on the opening day of the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. This series comprises the ROG Phone 8, Phone 8 Pro, and Phone 8 Pro Edition.

Notably, a crucial change comes in the form of design in the history of the entire ROG Phone lineup. These smartphones are slimmer, lighter, and deliver user-friendly features for all power users, including gamers, streamers, creators, etc. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Gets Hefty Price Cut In India Ahead of Galaxy S24 Launch, Check Revised Rates)

Let's unwrap the specifications of the ROG Phone 8 series.

The ROG Phone 8 series is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Notably, this is the first ROG Phone to feature an IP68 rating.

ROG Phone 8 series Price

The ROG Phone 8 is now available at Rs 91,500 approximately, while the ROG Phone 8 Pro is priced at Rs 99,662 roughly. Moreover, the ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition comes at the price tag of Rs 125,000.

Another neat use of AI on the ROG Phone 8 is semantic search.



This runs on-device and helps you search through your photos, settings, and apps. pic.twitter.com/jRORzZzlBy — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) January 9, 2024

ROG Phone 8 series Colours

The ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition and Pro model are available only in one color - Phantom Black. While the ROG Phone 8 comes in Rebel Grey and Phantom Black colors.

ROG Phone 8 series Display

The smartphones pack a 6.78-inch full HD+ AMOLED LTPO display with support for a 165Hz refresh rate and 2500 nits of peak brightness.

ROG Phone 8 series Camera

The Asus ROG Phone 8 houses a triple-camera setup on the back, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with support for a 6-axis Hybrid Gimbal Stabilizer. For the first time, the ROG Phone 8 series is equipped with a 3X telephoto lens that enables the capture of distant objects.

ROG Phone 8 series AI Features

The handsets house multiple artificial intelligence (AI)-related features. With ‘AI Grabber,’ gamers can effortlessly shift a game to the background with Background Mode or capture key moments with X Capture. The AI noise-cancelation technology supports bidirectional noise cancellation for clear sound in voice calls, video calls, and in-game communications.

Notably, the ASUS ROG Phone 8 series will be available at Asus E-Shop, ASUS Exclusive Store, Vijay Sales Store, and ROG Store. However, the company is yet to announce the selling date officially.