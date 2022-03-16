ASUS ROG Strix, TUF series laptops with 12th Gen Intel launched in India

New Delhi: In a bid to boost gaming experience, productivity, ASUS India on Tuesday launched a new lineup of laptops featuring the latest 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processors and the latest AMD Ryzen 6000 Series Mobile Processors in the country.

The new lineup, which starts at Rs 1,09,990, includes ROG Strix Scar 15/17, ROG Strix G15/17, ASUS TUF F15/17 and TUF A15/17.

"We are confident that the new TUF and Strix lineup will give competitive gamers an edge and casual players a whole new level of immersion," Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said in a statement.

"Designed in a compact form factor, the machines are a perfect match for today's on-the-go lifestyle, allowing one to switch between work and play effortlessly. With the new set of devices, we are optimistic of further elevating the gaming experience and the gaming ecosystem of the Indian gaming community," Su added.

The flagship Strix SCAR 15 and Scar 17 integrate the latest innovations to keep the most demanding gamers at the top of their game and beat the best.

The gaming beasts come equipped with an Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU with MUX Switch and all new blazing-fast DDR5 RAM that helps the hardware reach its full potential with radically redesigned fans and other liquid metal cooling upgrades.

The dedicated MUX Switch helps reduce latency and further increase performance, making AAA gaming and streaming experience effortless. The machine offers stellar gaming and viewing experience complimented by QHD 240Hz display, Dolby Vision HDR, and Adaptive Sync.

