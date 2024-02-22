ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra Launch Date Confirmed; Check Launch Event Time

New Delhi: Taiwanese tech giant Asus has announced the launch date of the ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra smartphone. The company will unveil its next flagship phone at an online launch event on March 14 at 8 PM Taipei time, which would be 5:30 PM in India.

The confirmation comes from the company's social media handle on X (formerly known as Twitter), which posted a teaser image of the smartphone. In the company's post on X, the company called the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra an “AI-integrated flagship phone”, which likely means that the smartphone will carry AI features.

We're thrilled to invite you to the live online unveiling of the #Zenfone11Ultra #ExpandYourVision. Mark your calendars for Thursday, March 14, at 8:00 p.m. (UTC+8). Prepare to discover our innovative, AI-integrated flagship phone that's eagerly awaiting its debut! — ASUS (@ASUS) February 20, 2024

However, the Taiwanese tech giant hasn't confirmed whether the smartphone will make its way to India or not. Last year, there was even a rumour that ASUS was discontinuing its Zenfone smartphone lineup, but the brand quickly clarified saying that it’s not true.

Earlier, the Asus Zenfone 10 made its official global debut on June 29, 2023. However, the Asus Zenfone 10 has not been launched in India yet. (Also Read: Noise Buds N1 True Wireless Earbuds Launched In India at Rs 899; Check Features)

Let's unwrap the specifications of the Asus Zenfone 10 smartphone

The device boasts a 5.92-inch touchscreen Super AMOLED display, offering a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels (HD+), ensuring vibrant visuals and crisp clarity. Safeguarding this display is Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Protection, providing durability against scratches and impacts.

Operating on Android 13, with the promise of upgradability to Android 14, users can expect a seamless and up-to-date experience. Powering the device is the robust Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, delivering smooth performance for various tasks. (Also Read: Artificial Intelligence To Save More Time For Chartered Accountants, says ICAI Prez)

With a 4300 mAh non-removable battery, users can rely on extended usage without frequent recharging. Additionally, the device is available in an array of stylish colors including Starry Blue, Midnight Black, Aurora Green, Eclipse Red, and Comet White, catering to diverse preferences.