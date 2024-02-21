Noise Buds N1 True Wireless Earbuds Launched In India at Rs 899; Check Features

New Delhi: The homegrown consumer tech brand Noise has introduced a new set of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, the ‘Noise Buds N1’, in India. They will be available in India for Rs 899. The newly launched earbuds will be offered in four colour options: Calm Beige, Carbon Black, Ice Blue, and Forest Green.

They will be available for purchase via Amazon, as well as other platforms which will be revealed on February 27th. The Noise Buds N1 true wireless earbuds are compatible with both Android and iOS operating systems.

Now, let's unwrap the features of the Noise Buds N1 earbuds

Noise Buds N1 Design

The earphones boast an in-ear design, providing a comfortable and secure fit for users.

Noise Buds N1 Drivers

They are engineered with 11mm drivers, delivering superior audio quality with enhanced clarity and depth.

Noise Buds N1 Connectivity

They feature Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity for seamless pairing with compatible devices, ensuring a hassle-free user experience. Additionally, the earbuds offer HyperSync technology for seamless and instant pairing.

Noise Buds N1 Battery

With remarkable battery life, these earbuds offer up to 40 hours of total playback time on a single charge, making them perfect for extended use.

Noise Buds N1 IP Rating

The earbuds feature an IPX5 rating, making them resistant to splashes and sweat, ideal for workouts or outdoor activities.