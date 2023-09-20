New Delhi: This year, on September 12, Apple held its much-touted Wonderlust, its biggest event of the year. Along with other products, the eagerly anticipated iPhone 15 lineup was announced there. The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max were the four newest iPhone models to be released. The USB Type-C charging is one of Apple's significant modifications to the iPhone 15 series.

People were ecstatic when it was announced that Apple would be saying goodbye to the lightning charging port, which had been the subject of rumours for some time. (Also Read: Two-Hour Magic: Profitable Business Idea To Earn Rs 1 Lakh Monthly With Just Rs 30,000 Investment)

Apple iPhone 15 Series: Battery Durability Feature

And now, according to the most recent reports, the iPhone 15 might potentially contain another feature that can aid in improving the health of its battery.

Apple iPhone 15 Series: Important Settings For More Battery Backup

The whole iPhone 15 lineup has an option that bans the phones from charging past 80 percent, according to a Q and A session moderated by The Verge. Your phone will never charge more than 80 percent when this setting is active.

Since it is known that charging your phone to 80 percent rather than 100 percent can extend its battery life, doing this can increase the phone's overall battery life.

Apple Optimised Battery Charging Feature

Apple previously had a feature called "Optimised Battery Charging" that prevented your phone from charging past 80 percent. This new setting on the iPhone 15 is distinct from others, though.

In addition, the iPhone 15 series offers three settings options: Battery, Battery Health and Charging, and Charging Optimisation.