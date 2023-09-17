Two-Hour Magic: Profitable Business Idea To Earn Rs 1 Lakh Monthly With Just Rs 30,000 Investment

New Delhi: The fun is back on! So why not use your passion for party planning and decorating to start your dream business venture? You can establish a party decoration business for a very small investment, contribute to people's enjoyment of their time, and earn a solid livelihood all at once. Party decoration is growing rapidly. Therefore, this is a fantastic time to join the party and take a share of that market.

However, launching a business requires effort, time, and knowledge above everything else. Fortunately, this step-by-step article provides all the knowledge and advice you'll need to launch a prosperous party decorating company. (Also Read: Turn Your Dream Business Idea Into Reality: Start With Just Rs 2 Lakh And Earn Monthly Income Of Rs 80,000)

Event Decoration Business: Opportunity

There are two ways to manage your company. One involves collaborating with an event management firm, while the other is only concerned with decoration. A party or event coordinator will be necessary for the bulk of them. (Also Read: BIG Bonanza For OnePlus Customers Ahead Of Diwali! Get Nord Buds 2R Wireless Earphones Completely Free: Check Process)

The person has the power to coordinate and make decisions. You can immediately enter the scene as an additional decorative partner in certain situations. There is no tangible product you can display to customers; instead, the success of your business exclusively depends on the quality of the services you give.

Only your customer reviews and the number of orders you've received will be able to gauge the calibre of your service.

Event Decoration Business: Set Up Cost

An in-depth research is required because the profitability of the firm depends on it. Make a clear-cut list of everything you need and decide how big your firm will be. The concept of renting versus buying will also have an effect on the investment you have in mind.

You do not need to buy event decor items in advance in this business. All you need is the supplier's contact information when the order is placed. This business requires very little capital to launch.

The total of your investment will be equal to the value of the assets you have in your business. Given that the decoration industry provides services at the customer's location, expenses at your workplace will be really low.

Event Decoration Business: Investment Details

In the initial phase, you can start this business for only Rs 10,000. Further on, when you will expand the business model, it needs more investment accordingly.

Event Decoration Business: Profit Margin

The profit margin in the business model is around 40 percent to 45 percent.

Event Decoration Business: Profit

If we talk about the exact profit, it depends on the operation of the business. If reports can be believed, one can easily earn in lakhs from it.