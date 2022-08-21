New Delhi: The duration of smartphones usage in a day has been increasing year-on-year among consumers. Indians aren’t behind in this. As per mobile analytics firm, data.ai, the average smartphone consumption duration has increased in India to 4.7 hours a day in 2021 from 4.5 hours in 2020 and 3.7 hours in 2019.

The pandemic accelerated existing mobile habits, which have solidified in 2021, stated the report. Clearly, the signs show that the pandemic has only encouraged our smartphone habits as the big jump could be clearly seen in the data.

According to mobile App analytics platform data.ai (formerly App Annie), users have now spent on average 4 hours on smartphones in June quarter of this year. "The huge gains in consumer attention earned during lockdown have not been diluted now that the physical world has opened up again. In fact, users have doubled down on time spent on smartphones," said the report.

Spent most time on social and photo & video apps in 2021

India came second in the top 20 mobile markets in app downloads in 2021, reckoning nearly 27 billion downloads.

According to report, 7 of Every 10 Minutes on Mobile Was Spent in Social and Photo & Video Apps in 2021. While Photo & Video apps (e.g. Josh and MX Takatak) have seen an increase in market share of time spent, this has largely not been at the expense of current habits. Rather, consumers have turned historically 'non-mobile' time into time spent in apps and games.

Meta owned app Instagram was the most downloaded app in India in 2021 with over 205.4 million app installs on Android while the same company app Facebook took second spot with 163.6 million downloads.

The trend is global

The consumer of three markets which are Indonesia, Singapore, & Brazil now spend over 5 hours a day in smartphones. Among this Singapore users have reached stunning 5.7 hours a day in apps.

"Meanwhile users in 13 regions (Indonesia, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, India, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Russia, Turkey, the US, the UK) now commit to more than 4 hours per day," said the report.

"The high-growth regions are especially eye-catching. In the last two years, Singapore went from 4.1 to 5.7 hours. In Australia, from 3.6 hours to 4.9. Both represent a 40 per cent rise in time spent," said the report.