New Delhi: Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently available for download from the BGMI website. Users in India could previously only download the game from the App Store and the Google Play Store. Users may now install the game by simply clicking on the APK download icon on the website.

According to the company, the new edition of the game is also a lot lighter. While the play store download size is roughly 860 MB, the file size of the build on the website is 600 MB, making it easier for consumers to download and enjoy the game. Read More: Apple iPhone 13 gets MASSIVE discount! Here is how to buy it at just Rs 65,900

Users who are currently playing the prior version can now install the latest version over the old game, and the data will be immediately updated to the latest version, according to the company. Read More: Delete THESE 8 ‘dangerous’ Android apps right now, here’s why

Here’s how to download:

From your Android device, go to the BGMI website.

Tap the 'Download BGMI APK file from the website' button.

Open it by clicking on install.

The OBB file will be retrieved. Restart your game after finishing the update.

Battlegrounds Mobile India was released in India last year after PUBG was banned. For Indian users, the game is essentially a slightly modified version of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.