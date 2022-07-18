New Delhi: Apple iPhone 13 has got a massive price cut ahead of the launch of much awaited iPhone 14. On both Flipkart and Apple Premium Reseller Invent Store, you can get the phone at a huge discount.

On Apple Premium Reseller Invent Store, the phone can be purchased at an effective price of Rs 65,900. The iPhone 13 has got a discount of Rs 10,000 on 128 GB variant as against its original price of 79,900. Additionally, users can club HDFC credit and debit card cashback offer of Rs 4,000.

Here is the calculation to get Apple iPhone 13 at Rs 65,900

Original Price: Rs 79,900

Invent Store Discount: Rs 10,000

HDFC cashback offer: Rs 4,000

Effective Apple iPhone 13 price: Rs 65,900

Meanwhile, users can get a direct discount of Rs 5910. Additionally, users can avail exchange offer of Rs 14,500.

The iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The device features an advanced 5G experience, brings super-fast performance and power efficiency with A15 Bionic, longer battery life, and a beautiful flat-edge design with incredible durability with the Ceramic Shield front cover, tougher than any smartphone glass.