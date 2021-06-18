Battlegrounds Mobile India non-beta gamers can download game using APK+OBB method, here’s how

New Delhi: Krafton released the early access for Battlegrounds Mobile India on June 17. However, only select players, beta testers, can download and play the Indian PUBG avatar officially from the Google Play Store at the moment.

But this doesn’t mean that you have to wait for Krafton to release the game for the public to enjoy playing the much-awaited title.

If you’re not able to install Battlegrounds Mobile India right now from Google Play Store, you can simply download the APK and OBB files from reliable platforms on the internet to play the game right away.



All you need to ensure that your smartphone has sufficient space to download the large files of the game. Currently, the available APK and OBB files on the internet are sized around 70-80 MB and 500-650 MB, respectively.

Here’s how to download Battlegrounds Mobile India

1. Search and download APK for Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access.

2. Similarly, you can find OBB for Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access.

3. Once you have downloaded Battlegrounds Mobile India APK, you need to install it.

4. After installing the game, don’t open it right away.

5. If you’re facing difficulties in installing the game, make sure that you have enabled the “Install from Unknown Source” option in your smartphone’s settings.

6. Copy the downloaded OBB file to the directory: Android/OBB/com.pubg.imobile. If the directory is missing, you can create a new folder named 'com.pubg.imobile' inside the OBB folder.