Battlegrounds Mobile India release on June 18: Mobile number, OTP authentication, verification code required for log in? Here's all we know

New Delhi: As millions of fans are waiting for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA’s launch, it has been speculated in the media that the battle royale game could well land on your phones on this Friday.

The company’s latest social media give ample hints that Krafton may launch BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA in the country on June 18, exactly after a month after it had opened for pre-registrations on May 18.

However, as per latest reports, Battlegrounds Mobile India is learnt to have updated its support page that requires OTP authentication for players’ log in. A Gadget 260 degree report said that OTP authentication seems to be the only way currently to log in to Battlegrounds Mobile India. This is not akin to PUBG Mobile where gamers could avail multiple login --Facebook, Google Play, or guest accounts. The report further suggests that users can log in to Battlegrounds Mobile India by sharing their mobile number where they will get the OTP. It is only after verifying the OTP that players can proceed further.

Users would be able to ‘Verify code' three times only while the code will be valid for five minutes. Players can request for a code 10 times, after that they will be restricted for the next 24 hours. You can register up to 10 accounts on a single phone number.

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA recommended system requirements:

The company’s earlier tweet had mentioned that BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA requires a stable internet connection. Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory.

The app #BATTLEGROUNDSMOBILEINDIA is exclusively for players in India only, serviced by KRAFTON.#IndiaKaBattlegrounds — Battlegrounds Mobile India (@BG_MOBILE_IN) May 18, 2021

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA only for Android

The bad news is that the game is available only for Android users at the moment while iOS users will have to wait. The company has not made any official commitment over its rollout to iOS users at the moment.

KRAFTON, the South Korean video game developer has been lately teasing a lot on the game on its social media forum – the latest seemingly on the game’s India launch date. The company in its Facebook post said:

“We know you've been waiting for us since a long time.

We're super excited for the biggest drop of the year!

Guess the date and let us know in the comments below.”

Set in a virtual world, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is a battle royale game where multiple players employ strategies to fight and be the last man standing.

“Players pre-registering for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will get 4 amazing rewards, the Recon Mask, the Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title, and 300 AG. These rewards are for fans who pre-register, so get ready to dive in and enjoy the battle royale experience on BATTLEGROUNDS with your friends,” KRAFTON said earlier.

A free-to-play, multiplayer experience from KRAFTON, players can battle it out in diverse game modes which can be squad-based or even one-on-one. Featuring diverse maps with different terrains on a virtual setting, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA utilizes the full capabilities of Unreal Engine 4 to bring alive fantastic worlds augmented by 3D sound, to build a truly immersive experience on a mobile phone, KRAFTON says.