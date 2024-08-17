Tech Showdown: Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra; Which Premium Phone Should You Buy?

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: In the highly competitive premium smartphone market, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra stand out as top contenders in the Rs 1 lakh price segment.

Both smartphones promise stunning displays, unparalleled performance and state-of-the-art cameras but choosing the right smartphone can be a daunting task. But which premium phone truly justifies its hefty price tag?



From display quality and camera prowess to battery life, this comparison will help you to decide which flagship smartphone deserves your attention without breaking the bank.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Price And Colour Options In India:

The smartphone is priced at Rs. 1,24,999 for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It comes in Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose Quartz colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price And Colour Options In India:

The smartphone is priced at Rs 1,29,999 for the base 12GB+256GB variant. For the 12GB+512GB, the handset carries a price tag of Rs 1,39,999 and the 12GB+1TB model costs at Rs 1,59,999. It is offered in Titanium Violet, Titanium Black and Titanium Grey colour options.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED Super Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and boasts an impressive 2,000 nits of HDR brightness, with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

It is powered by a 5,060mAh battery that supports 45W fast wired charging, fast wireless charging, and battery share, with the ability to reach 70 percent charge in just 30 minutes.

The device is equipped with the Google Tensor G4 SoC and a Titan M2 security coprocessor.

On the optics front, it offers a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, a 48MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 42MP selfie camera. The smartphone runs on Android 14 out of the box and comes with a promise of 7 years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specifications:

The smartphone sports a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 1Hz to 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery that can support 45W wired charging but is sold separately.

It is the first-ever Galaxy phone to feature a Titanium frame. The IP68-rated handset is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 coupled with 12GB RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

On the optics front, the phone comes with a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 50MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video chats, there is a 12MP shooter on the front.

Disclaimer: This comparison helps people choose smartphones wisely. It doesn't favour any brand or model, just gives facts to help consumers understand their options better.