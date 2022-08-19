New Delhi: Whatsapp has added a new feature in latest beta update which allows users to recover accidentally deleted messages. The option will definitely bring a sigh of relief for million of Whatsapp users in India. The company has been recently working on many things to enhance users experience and upgrade platform security. The new feature is one of the many new features in its arsenal. Whatsapp is the number one messaging app in India. It is widely prevalent and has over 487 million users here.

Whatsapp has launched a new beta update to allow users to recover deleted messages within a few seconds. The development is under process and WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.18.13 is available for some users not all. Though some lucky users might get the same feature in the previous update. Once the beta trail is over, Whatsapp will launch the new update for all users.

How to recover deleted message?

In the new beta update, a snapbar pops up everytime you delete a message for a few second, providing the option to undo the action. However, if you choose not to do anything, then the message will be deleted permanently.

If you update new Beta version of Whatsapp and you are not getting this snapbar, it means you are not among lucky users. Then you would have to wait a little longer when Whatsapp will launch the full-fledged update for users globally.

Let’s have a look on other new features of Whatsapp

Leave groups without getting notice

Each and every person would get to know who left the group previously on the platform, which was very irritating and dramatic especially for introverts. Thanked to the new update, it will become possible to leave the group without being notifying to every member of the group except the group admin/admins. It’s truly a boon for introverts who prefer not to say why they left the group. This update will become available in the last week of August month for Whatsapp users globally.

Block Screenshot of ‘View Once’ messages

In order to stop users to have permanent digital records, Whatsapp came up with ‘View Once’ option in which users can only see messages but can’t keep them in their devices. However, users use screenshot to capture the message making the view once option short of its actual aim. To resolve the issue, Whatsapp is working on blocking screenshot option which is also roll out for beta testers. It will definitely update the security feature of the messaging platform.

Control your visibility

Whatsapp snatches your privacy by making you visible for others. They can know when you are online and when the last time you use Whatsapp. Though the feature is for users’ benefit, some don’t like online surveillance. They need privacy and solitude time to time. This new feature will allow you to choose and pick contacts who can see you online, your last seen, your status, & more.

Strengthen privacy with two-step verification

You can enable two-step verification process in your Whatsapp account to stop unsolicited access and intruders. Go through the setting option and you have the option to enable or disable this feature, change the PIN or update the email address associated with two-step verification.

1. Go to WhatsApp Settings.

2. Tap Account > Two-step verification > Enable.

3. Enter a six-digit PIN of your choice and confirm it.

4. Provide an email address you can access or tap Skip if you don't want to add an email address.

5. Tap Next.

6. Confirm the email address and tap Save or Done.