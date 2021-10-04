Beware! THIS KBC lottery promising Rs 25 lakh on WhatsApp is fake

WhatsApp, the instant messaging app, is becoming more vulnerable to hacking. A new WhatsApp scam has emerged, and scammers are now using the name Kaun Banega Crorepati to dupe people. Scammers are said to be based in foreign countries and are enticing Indians with a message advertising a Rs 25 lakh lottery. This WhatsApp message informs users that they have won Rs 25 lakh in a lucky draw. This comes at a time when In India, WhatsApp Payments is testing a 'Cashback' feature.

If you have received such a message, you should not pay any attention to it because it is fraudulent. At around 6.24 PM today, I got a bogus KBC lottery message on WhatsApp. The scammer had promised a Rs 25 lakh payout. The audio message came from a person who claimed to be a member of KBC. This WhatsApp audio included a poster message with the faces of Amitabh Bachchan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani. Also Read: WhatsApp, Instagram face global outage, users unable to send messages

Picture this, the same incident happened with a person named Raza in Mumbai who unknowingly believed that she would be able to claim her prize. To be eligible for the prize, the scammer demanded that she pay a processing fee of Rs 25,000. Raza realised she had been duped for Rs 25,000 when the scammer asked her to pay an additional Rs 45,000 rather than transferring Rs 25 lakh into her bank account. In a recent episode of KBC, actor Amitabh Bachchan warned viewers that Sony TV does not ask for money for KBC and to be wary of anyone who does.

