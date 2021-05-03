Beware! THIS viral WhatsApp message claiming lockdown in UP extended till May 10 is fake

India is grappled in the COVID-19 pandemic with the number of cases increasing day by day and till now more than 3 lakh people in the country have been affected by the virus on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, fake news has become another headache for India as this menace is constantly created to take advantage of the situation. A WhatsApp message is being circulated, which claims that Uttar Pradesh has extended the existing lockdown due to rising COVID cases.

The message has become viral and it is said to be claiming that Uttar Pradesh will be under lockdown till May 10 and not May 4 as announced earlier. This is an absolutely fake message.

The fact check team of Uttar Pradesh clarified by issuing a notification that there won’t be any extension to the current lockdown in the state. At least for now.

Posting a screenshot, the Fact Check team showed that the message showed the lockdown being extended till May 10.

The Uttar Pradesh government extended the lockdown announced till May 6. Earlier, it announced a lockdown in the state last week, from Friday evening, April 30 to May 4, Tuesday morning.

Besides that, the fake WhatsApp message also claims that 21 districts of Uttar Pradesh will be under lockdown till May 10 which includes Lucknow, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Agra, Bareilly, Moradabad, Rampur, Sitapur, Aligarh, Saharanpur, and Muzaffarnagar, among others.

Also, there is another message that is doing rounds on social media platforms that suggests guidelines during the lockdown that includes suspension of home delivery service from restaurants which is turned out to be fake.

The Uttar Pradesh Fact Check team has requested people to not believe in these messages and cross-check with official sources.

