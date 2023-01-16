topStoriesenglish
Bharti Airtel expands its 5G network in 5 more cities; Is your city in the list? Check here

Airtel has listed out the places in these five cities where its 5G are operational. The company will augment its network making its services available across the state in due course of time

Jan 16, 2023
  • Bharti Airtel on Monday launched 5G services in Uttar Pradesh`s Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Kanpur and Prayagraj.
  • Besides these 5 cities, Airtel`s 5G services are already live in Lucknow and Varanasi.
  • Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Monday launched 5G services in Uttar Pradesh`s Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Kanpur and Prayagraj. Besides these 5 cities, Airtel`s 5G services are already live in Lucknow and Varanasi. "Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout," the telecom operator said in a release.

"Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread," it added. Airtel has listed out the places in these five cities where its 5G are operational. The company will augment its network making its services available across the state in due course of time, said the release.

"We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more," said Sovan Mukherjee, CEO, of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.Headquartered in India, Airtel is a telecom services provider with over 500 million customers in 17 countries across South Asia and Africa.

