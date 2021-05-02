हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UPI transactions

BHIM UPI transactions down at Rs 4.94 lakh crore in April

UPI had recorded 2.73 billion or 273 crore transactions which amount to Rs 5,04,886 crore in March. While the total transactions fell down in April, the daily transaction volume for UPI remained the same in the last two months with about 88 million transactions. 

BHIM UPI transactions down at Rs 4.94 lakh crore in April

The digital transactions through BHIM UPI in April this year fell by 2.2 percent from a month ago to Rs 4.94 lakh crore, data from the NPCI showed on Saturday.

The total number of transactions stood at 2.64 billion during the month, down by 3.3 percent from 2.73 billion in March.

UPI had recorded 2.73 billion or 273 crore transactions which amount to Rs 5,04,886 crore in March. While the total transactions fell down in April, the daily transaction volume for UPI remained the same in the last two months with about 88 million transactions. 

PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm control the maximum market share (90%). PhonePe saw 1,199.51 million transactions in March followed by Google Pay’s 957.01 million, controlling 44% and 35% market share respectively.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is an umbrella body of all retail payments systems in the country.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UPI transactionsUPIPhonePeGoogle payBHIM UPINPCINational Payments Corporation of India
Next
Story

Samsung faces lawsuit for using defective camera glass

Must Watch

PT3M42S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary; May 01, 2021