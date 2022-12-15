BIG BLOW to Twitter Blue subscribers! It'll be costlier than Amazon, Netflix prime subscriptions in India--details here

New Delhi: The pricing of Twitter's recently relaunched Blue subscription has been revealed in India, and it may now be more expensive than Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. According to rumours that were leaked on Twitter, the Blue subscription will cost Rs 999 a month for iOS users in India.

Earlier this week, Elon Musk unveiled Twitter Blue in the US and other countries. If purchased through the Twitter website, it costs $8 per month, but Musk is passing the Apple app store tax directly on to consumers, making it $11 per month for iOS users.

Currently, just a few countries, like the US, Canada, and New Zealand, offer Blue, but the firm has pledged to expand its availability to include India. But there hasn't been a public announcement of it. Prior to this, Musk had promised to take geographic pricing parity into account. However, a few iOS users have already been prompted to sign up for Twitter Blue ahead of its official launch in India at Rs 999 per month.

Amazon Prime costs Rs 129 per month in India, whilst the basic subscription to streaming behemoth Netlfix costs Rs 199. If this claim is accurate, the Indian user may be burdened by the expense of the Twitter Blue subscription.

To alleviate the confusion that was produced the first time around, Twitter has now included coloured checkmarks. The social media behemoth has introduced two badges, a new "Gold" checkmark that is exclusive to Twitter for Business accounts, and the traditional Blue checkmark. Additionally, the business will introduce a new "Grey" checkmark for Twitter usernames held by governments.

Undo-Tweet, Themes, Bookmarks, and other features are available in Twitter Blue as well. An ad-free experience is not available to subscribers of Twitter Blue. However, Twitter has guaranteed that subscribers would only see half as many adverts as free members.