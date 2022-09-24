BIG discount on OnePlus 10 Pro at Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, should you go for it?

New Delhi: The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale includes a significant discount on OnePlus' flagship OnePlus 10 Pro. The phone is now available for Rs 61,999, down from Rs 66,999. Customers can, however, reduce the price even further by taking advantage of bank and exchange promotions. This offer will expire in nine days, according to the Amazon page.

Customers who plan to buy the new OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone can even save Rs 5,000 by using an SBI credit card. That means the phone will be available for Rs 56,999. Amazon's exchange offer has been increased to Rs 22,000, but this amount will never be available on Android phones. Even with the Rs 4,000 discount, the OnePlus 10 Pro could be available for around Rs 52,000.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is the company's most expensive smartphone this year, and it is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It is also the only OnePlus flagship phone this year that supports wireless charging. The triple rear camera setup on the 10 Pro consists of a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens.

In collaboration with Hasselblad, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes a capable camera system. It also has a quick charging time, with the battery going from 0% to 50% in about 15 minutes. Otherwise, the phone looks good, but the design isn't particularly inspiring. It will also appeal to users looking for a clean Android phone.

When compared to the competition, the phone at Rs 55,000 isn't a bad buy, given that many Android flagships are priced in the same ballpark. At the very least, the OnePlusa provides a clean Android OS, which most competitors do not. If you don't care about clean Android, go for the Xiaomi 12 Pro or the Galaxy S22, both of which are on sale.