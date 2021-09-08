Big leak! iPhone 13 price out ahead of September 14 launch, check rate of iPhone 13 Pro, Pro Max, Mini

New Delhi: Apple is finally all set to launch the iPhone 13 on September 14 during the California Streaming event. The tech giant is expected to launch the complete Apple iPhone 13 series which includes at least four new smartphones. However, a few days ahead of the launch, Apple iPhone 13’s complete range along with the iPhone 13 prices and features have been leaked by a media report.

Apple Hub, a blog site that covers the latest about Apple, has come up with everything you need to know about the upcoming iPhone 13 series, quoting GizChina. The range is all set to include four iPhones: iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 Mini.

In the past few months, several other leaks hinted at iPhone 13 prices along with their features. However, the breakdown quoted in the report appears quite similar to what has been expected out of Apple.

If we go by the report, the iPhone 13 is expected to be launched at a price point of $799 (about Rs 58,600). However, the prices in India are likely to be more due to the additional local taxes. Here’s the complete breakdown of prices for other iPhone 13 models:

- The iPhone 13 Pro device could launch at $999 (about Rs 73,300).

- The iPhone 13 Pro Max variant is likely to price $1,099 (about Rs 80,679).

- The iPhone 13 Mini smartphone is expected to price $699 (about Rs 51,314).

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Mini

In the iPhone 13 series, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is expected to be the most powerful smartphone. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is likely to feature a 6.7-inch OLED 120Hz display while the iPhone 13 will sport a 6.1-inch OLED display.

All the devices, however, are likely to be powered by the latest Apple's A15 Bionic chipset coupled with up to 1TB storage (for iPhone 13 Pro Max) models. Moreover, all the smartphones are likely to be 5G enabled just like their preceding model.

The complete iPhone 13 is also tipped to be supporting the 25W fast charging technology.