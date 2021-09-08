Google apologises for showing Kannada as 'ugliest', court case withdrawn

New Delhi: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday (September 8), disposed of a petition seeking initiation of legal action along with a penalty against Google’s Indian division for a search result that displayed Kannada as the "ugliest" language. A division bench of acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum disposed of the matter.

"The petition has been filed against Google India private limited as well as other respondents, stating that on google some derogatory remark has been made in respect of Kannada language, the petitioner himself has filed copy of the newspaper clipping. The contention of the petitioner is that later on Google India, has tendered apology in the matter in terms of the content displayed on the website, assuring that such incidents will not take place in future," the bench was quoted as saying by LiveLaw.

The petition, filed by the Anti-Corruption Council of India Trust, was withdrawn after Google India had, on June 3, tendered an apology for misunderstanding and hurting the sentiments of people on June 3. Also Read: Bank of Baroda launches 'bob World' app: Now, open bank accounts, apply for loans in minutes

The petition had sought initiation of legal action against Google India by the Central as well as the state government under the IPC and IT Act. Petitioners had also demanded a compensation of Rs 10 crore for tarnishing the dignity of the Kannada language. Also Read: Ola S1, S1 Pro home delivery option: Here’s how to get electric bike delivered to your doorstep