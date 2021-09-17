Big offer on iPhone 13 sale: Get up to Rs 6,000 off on the latest Apple smartphoneBig offer on iPhone 13 sale: Get up to Rs 6,000 off on the latest Apple smartphone

Apple’s iPhone 13 will be up for pre-orders from September 17 and ahead of its launch, the retailers have come up with attractive offers that can give you a cashback of Rs 6,000.

Accordion to a report, Ingram Micro, the official reseller for Apple in India has launched a series of offers for the new phones which will be available in 3200 retailers in the country.

The starting price of iPhone 13 and 13 mini stands at Rs 79,990 and Rs 69,990 respectively along with upgrades to 128GB with optional upgrades to 256GB and 512GB as other options. The colours available will be - Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight and Product Red.

Meanwhile, iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max start at Rs 1,19,990 and Rs 1,29,990. The four colour options will be - Sierra Blue, Silver, Gold and Graphite. The storage options start at 128GB and go up to 1TB.

Now an attractive cashback offer of up to Rs 6,000 will be available on the iPhone 13 and 13 mini at launch. People using HDFC credit and debit cards can easily get this offer which starts on September 24. The 13 Pro and Pro Max comes with a cashback offer in partnership with HDFC but only up to Rs 5,000.

Both these offers will be applicable on EMI or non-EMI transactions. Ingram will further give No-cost EMI offers on the phones which starts at Rs 3,329 per month. Also, trade-in offers will give an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000.

Pre-orders for the new phones will begin at 5:30pm IST on September 17.

"In keeping with social distancing norms, customers who pre-book will be given time slots to pick up their new iPhone from the store or can select to have it home delivered," Ingram Micro told the publication in a statement.