Big Update For PUBG Lovers! BGMI Mobile Game Now Available For Play In India

PUBG Latest Update: BGMI is now playable and has been rolled out with the 2.5 Update, offering a refined and immersive experience for gamers. 

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 10:05 AM IST

New Delhi: South Korean video game developer Krafton on Monday announced that the video game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is now available for play in India.

"BGMI is now playable and has been rolled out with the 2.5 Update, offering a refined and immersive experience for gamers. To ensure a seamless experience, the game's playability will be staggered, allowing users to login in phases," the company said.

Within a maximum of 48 hours, all users will be able to login and play the game.

The game will be available for iOS users to download and play in the country, according to the company.

Promoting responsible gaming practices, Krafton stated that the playtime for users under 18 will be three hours whereas for the rest of the players will be six hours daily, plus, parental verification and daily spending limit for minors continue to be a part of the game.

Moreover, the update will feature new additions such as a brand-new map - Nusa, captivating in-game events, weapon upgrades, and a stunning collection of new skins to enhance the gameplay.

The Indian government first banned Krafton's marquee offering PUBG in the country. Krafton later announced the launch of the BGMI game in May 2021.

The Indian government then ordered Google and Apple to block the BGMI gaming app from their respective online stores under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

