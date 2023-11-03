Big Update For Reels Creator! Now Creators Can Do THIS With Reels On Facebook

New Delhi: Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has introduced new tools for content creators to enhance their presence on the platform. One of the latest features is the Reels A/B testing tool, which enables creators to test different captions and thumbnails to understand which ones perform better.

This tool allows for testing up to four different captions or thumbnails while creating a Reel on mobile. The results of the test will be displayed in the creator's dashboard, and the winning variant will be automatically showcased on the profile or page unless changed.

In addition, Meta is exploring the use of generative AI to assist users in creating various caption and thumbnail options in the future.

Creators can now conveniently generate Reels from their existing video posts and live streams by selecting from their content within the Reels composer on their mobile device.

Furthermore, Meta has introduced the Achievements hub in the professional dashboard, where creators can track their progress across education, stars, and Reels. A new achievement called Reels Streaks can be earned by consistently posting Reels weekly.

To provide creators with a comprehensive understanding of their content's performance, Meta has included a content management tool in the professional dashboard, enabling creators to view all their posts, reels, and videos in one place.

This tool also allows creators to take actions such as hiding posts from their profiles or pages and moving them to the trash.

The company has introduced various Reels metrics in the professional dashboard, including Reels-specific Reach, which is broken down by followers and non-followers, and a distribution score that compares a creator's Reels performance with that of others.

Additionally, Meta has launched search and shortcuts in the Creator Support Hub within the professional dashboard on mobile devices.