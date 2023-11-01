Shocking: Man Orders 'Milkshake', Received A Cup Of Urine - Check More Details

New Delhi: A man from Utah was left in a state of shock and disgust when he discovered that the "milkshake" he had ordered was, in fact, a cup of warm urine. Caleb Wood recounted the bewildering incident that occurred last week when he ordered a meal and a milkshake from Chick-fil-A through the food delivery service, Grubhub.

Wood explained to ABC News that upon the meal's arrival, he eagerly took a sip of the beverage, only to realize that he had ingested something far from what he had anticipated.

He expressed his frustration, saying, "When I started eating my meal upon delivery, I put a straw in my cup that was delivered and took a sip. I soon discovered that the cup delivered to me from the Grubhub driver was a warm cup of urine."

Caleb Wood, of Saratoga Springs, says he ordered a Chick-fil-A meal of fries and a milkshake earlier this week. But when he took a sip from the delivered Styrofoam cup, he found that inside was warm urine.https://t.co/Au8yLSGrXg — ABC4 News (@abc4utah) October 28, 2023

The unsettling turn of events was captured on the security cameras at Wood's residence, revealing his confrontation with the Grubhub driver who made the delivery.

In the footage shared with ABC News, Wood is seen questioning the driver about the mix-up, to which the driver admitted to mistakenly handing Wood the wrong cup, which he had filled with urine instead of the milkshake.

The driver claimed that the demanding work schedule often left him with minimal opportunities for bathroom breaks, leading him to resort to using disposable cups for relief.

Following the incident, Wood reached out to Grubhub for a refund, but his efforts were met with frustration. Despite waiting four days for a response, Grubhub only refunded the actual cost of the food, omitting the delivery fee and the tip that Wood had given.