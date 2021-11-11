Big WhatsApp Update! App’s privacy settings could soon have a new option, check upcoming feature

New Delhi: WhatsApp is all set to bring a new feature to messenger’s Privacy Settings that will allow users to hide last seen from ‘My Contacts Except.’ As of now, the messaging platform offers users three options - Everyone, My Contacts and Nobody.

In the Everyone option, as the name suggests, everyone can see the last seen, while in the ‘My Contacts’ section, only the contacts saved in the phone will be able to see your last seen. In the third ‘Nobody’ option, no one will be able to see when you were active on WhatsApp last.

Besides last seen, the three options are also provided for profile photos and about sections on WhatsApp. So, the new ‘My Contacts Except’ will be applicable for all three settings.

The Meta-owned messaging app has started to roll out a test version ‘My Contacts Except’ option. Rumours suggesting that WhatsApp will roll out the upcoming Privacy option had first made headlines in September 2021.

WhatsApp has now started releasing the feature on the Android beta app to allow users to test the 'My Contacts Except' option before the official launch. WhatsApp beta testers will be able to use the feature in the beta version of the app.

Users opting for the upcoming feature will not be able to view the last seen or profile photo and about section details of the users that will be added to the 'My Contacts Except' list.

