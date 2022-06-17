NewsTechnology
BILL GATES

Bill Gates jokes on Internet Explorer shut down, netizens LOL

From 4pleb to Reddit, the idea claims that patients who received the COVID-19 vaccine had a magnetic tracking device connected to 5G mobile networks implanted in their bodies.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 03:13 PM IST
  • Internet Explorer has finally retired.
  • Bill Gates jokes about microchips.
  • Last year, Microsoft announced that the new Edge browser, which is the successor to Internet Explorer.

Bill Gates jokes on Internet Explorer shut down, netizens LOL

New Delhi: Bill Gates made a joke about the conspiracy belief that he has been implanting microchips in Covid-19 vaccine recipients. "Wow, Bill Gates advises everyone to be vaccinated, then Internet Explorer dies a year later," The Daily Show said on Twitter. "I guess we finally ran out of microchips," Gates responded, "coincidence???" 

According to a report, the microchip myth had its start on the Internet. From 4pleb to Reddit, the idea claims that patients who received the COVID-19 vaccine had a magnetic tracking device connected to 5G mobile networks implanted in their bodies. Read More: 

On June 15, Internet Explorer was finally decommissioned. Last year, Microsoft announced that the new Edge browser, which is the successor to Internet Explorer, offers a compatibility mode for legacy websites and apps that still require Internet Explorer core capabilities to run. Read More: 

 

"Not only is Microsoft Edge a quicker, safer, and more modern browser than Internet Explorer, but it also addresses a fundamental concern: compatibility with older, legacy websites and applications." "Internet Explorer mode ("IE mode") is embedded into Microsoft Edge, so you can access old Internet Explorer-based websites and applications directly from Microsoft Edge," stated Sean Lyndersay, Microsoft Edge Partner Group Program Manager.

