Bill Gates Praises Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella For THIS Reason: Find Out Here

New Delhi: Bill Gates, The co-founder of Microsoft and renowned philanthropist has recently joined Nikhil Kamath for a podcast series. Nikhil Kamath is the co-founder of Zerodha and it was the first podcast series “People by WTF.” In this episode, the two entrepreneurs discussed a variety of topics including artificial intelligence, the debate between capitalism and socialism and Gates’ enduring connection with India.

During the podcast Gates reflected on his relationship with India, stating, “I've had a fabulous relationship with India starting with the Microsoft experience where we hired some very smart IT graduates, and brought them to Seattle.” (Also Read: Google Pixel 8 Gets Massive Discount Of Rs 14,000 On THIS Platform; Check Discounted Price And Specs)

He further recalled, "Later, they went back and created a development centre for us that's now in four locations, with 25,000 people. Of course, a lot of the amazing people I worked with in Microsoft were hired from India." (Also Read: TRAI Allots New 160 Mobile Phone Series To Key Financial Entities To Curb Spams)

Bill Gates praised Microsoft's current CEO, Satya Nadella and said "At the top of that list is Satya, who is now doing a great job as CEO. In my digital-first career, the connection with India was enjoyable and greatly influenced what the company achieved. It was during that time I realised, 'Oh wow, India is a land of contrasts, first class in many ways, but still with a lot of poverty and challenges.'

Bill Gates also discussed the legal systems in India and the US, pointing out that, "Believe me, the legal things done in the US won't apply here. But, just imagine, if you could make everybody in the legal system four times more productive, that changes justice because right now the backlog is kind of nightmarish. And here, you know, comes a potential solution."