Google Pixel 8 Gets Massive Discount Of Rs 14,000 On THIS Platform; Check Discounted Price And Specs

New Delhi: Google launched the Google Pixel 8 smartphone in October last year at a starting price of Rs 75,999 alongside the Pixel 8 Pro. Now, the price of the flagship Google Pixel 8 handset has been slashed in India less than a year after its debut.

The smartphone is available with discounts including bank offers on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Currently, the artificial intelligence-enhanced smartphone is available at Rs 61,999 on the 128 GB storage variant, down from its launch price of Rs 75,999.

Google Pixel 8 Flipkart Bank Offer And Exchange Deal

This means Flipkart has reduced the cost of this flagship phone by Rs 14,000 which is 18 per cent off on the Google Pixel 8. On top, customers can avail instant cashback of Rs 8,000 from ICICI Bank on both debit and credit cards, including EMI transactions.

Moreover, Pixel 8 buyers can claim up to Rs 55,000 discount on the exchange of their old device. Adding further, the e-commerce giant is offering a bonus of Rs 5,000 on top of the exchange value on select devices in trade-in deals.

Google Pixel 8 Specifications:

The smartphone runs on Android 14 and sports a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a nona-core Google Tensor G3 processor. The smartphone runs on the latest Android 14 operating system.

It is loaded with a 4575mAh non-removable battery that supports wireless charging. In the camera department, the Google Pixel 8 comes with a dual-camera configuration with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel secondary camera with autofocus capabilities. (Also Read: Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G Smartphone Launched In India With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC; Check Specs, Price And Bank Offers)

For selfies and video chats, there is an 11-megapixel shooter at the front. For connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, GPS, and USB Type-C, with active 4G support on both SIM cards.

On the security front, the Google Pixel 8 supports face unlock, providing quick and secure access to the device.