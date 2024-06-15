Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2757765
NewsTechnology
GOOGLE

Google Pixel 8 Gets Massive Discount Of Rs 14,000 On THIS Platform; Check Discounted Price And Specs

Flipkart is offering a bonus of Rs 5,000 on the Google Pixel 8 smartphone, on top of the exchange value, for select devices in trade-in deals.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2024, 12:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Google Pixel 8 Gets Massive Discount Of Rs 14,000 On THIS Platform; Check Discounted Price And Specs Image Credit: Google Store (Official Website)

New Delhi: Google launched the Google Pixel 8 smartphone in October last year at a starting price of Rs 75,999 alongside the Pixel 8 Pro. Now, the price of the flagship Google Pixel 8 handset has been slashed in India less than a year after its debut. 

The smartphone is available with discounts including bank offers on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Currently, the artificial intelligence-enhanced smartphone is available at Rs 61,999 on the 128 GB storage variant, down from its launch price of Rs 75,999. 

Google Pixel 8 Flipkart Bank Offer And Exchange Deal 

This means Flipkart has reduced the cost of this flagship phone by Rs 14,000 which is 18 per cent off on the Google Pixel 8. On top, customers can avail instant cashback of Rs 8,000 from ICICI Bank on both debit and credit cards, including EMI transactions. 

Moreover, Pixel 8 buyers can claim up to Rs 55,000 discount on the exchange of their old device. Adding further, the e-commerce giant is offering a bonus of Rs 5,000 on top of the exchange value on select devices in trade-in deals.

Google Pixel 8 Specifications: 

The smartphone runs on Android 14 and sports a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a nona-core Google Tensor G3 processor. The smartphone runs on the latest Android 14 operating system. 

It is loaded with a 4575mAh non-removable battery that supports wireless charging. In the camera department, the Google Pixel 8 comes with a dual-camera configuration with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel secondary camera with autofocus capabilities. (Also Read: Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G Smartphone Launched In India With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC; Check Specs, Price And Bank Offers)

For selfies and video chats, there is an 11-megapixel shooter at the front. For connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, GPS, and USB Type-C, with active 4G support on both SIM cards. 

On the security front, the Google Pixel 8 supports face unlock, providing quick and secure access to the device.    

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will Agnipath scheme be closed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'murderer' of 42 Indians in Kuwait?
DNA Video
DNA: Who will answer these questions on NEET?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Musk stop likes on X?
DNA Video
DNA: 4 bitter questions from BJP to RSS!
DNA Video
DNA: What's going on at Char Dham Yatra?
DNA Video
DNA: China-Pakistan's plan to terrorise Kashmir!
DNA Video
DNA: Demolition drive in Lucknow's Akbar Nagar
DNA Video
DNA: Who stopped Yogi's bulldozer in Ayodhya?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the benefit for India by going to G7?