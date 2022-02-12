Binancecat revealed to be Catecoin as Memecoin shows potential 100x return in 2022

Over the past several months, social media accounts on Twitter have been abuzz with an emerging meme coin trend known as #Binance. In fact, cat-themed meme coin posts have begun to outnumber dog-themed posts as investors seek new meme coin themes. Today, it is revealed that the popular Binancecat Twitter theme is the popular meme coin Catecoin.

Popular Meme Coin Combines DeFi, Play-to-Earn, and NFT Transactions

Catecoin is a meme coin that provides the latest generation of utility from DeFi to Play-to-Earn and NFTs. Capitalizing on the popularity of cats, Catecoin has quickly become one of the most popular meme coins on social media. Today, the Catecoin Twitter account has almost 80,000 followers.

A Potential for 100X Returns During the Next Alt Coin Cycle

Catecoin is the most popular cat-themed token giving it a very high chance that it can be ranked in the top 20 by market capitalization. Just like dogs, cats are also very popular pets on the Internet. Currently, there is are not many dog-themed tokens in the top 100. Therefore, there is a good chance that Catecoin may become a top-tier meme token.

In fact, there are many factors that could give Catecoin a potential 100x return during the next altcoin cycle. This is due to the multiply utilities offered by Catecoin including the ability to stake the token and earn a 15% APY.

How Catecoin Offers Increased Utility Versus Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

One of the biggest challenges of meme coins is their ability to justify their sometimes sky-high valuations. To help maintain a higher valuation, Catecoin has been programmed with a number of functions not available from other meme coins. As an example, Catecoin can be used in NFT transactions and the token will have its own gaming platform. Additionally, Catecoin holders will get 2% on every transaction. Finally, those who take Catecoin will earn a 15% APR rate.

Catecoin Positioned to be a Top Meme Coin in 2022

If history holds, there will be several meme coins that will likely explode in 2022. With its social media popularity and high utility, Catecoin may be the meme coin to watch over the next 12 months.

