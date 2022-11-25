Black Friday Sale 2022: Here's how to shop safely on e-commerce sites online

New Delhi: Black Friday Sale is live now in India. Several e-commerce sites including Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, more are offering massive discounts and offers during the sale. However, as a shopper you must know that it’s a perfect time for hacker to steal your data and money.

Here are some tips to shop safely:

1. Don’t use public networks

Public networks are fragile to reveal sensitive information. Therefore, it’s necessary to avoid using public network. They are good place for hackers to steal data and money. In case you have to use public network, always use a VPN. It may help you to hide your identity.

2. Don’t make easy passwords

We keep easy passwords for our comfort. However, they are prone to get easily cracked by hackers and scammers. The common mistake is to use the same password on different sites.

3. Use only Trusted sites

Some fake and impersonated sites offer heavy discounts and offers to lure customers. In the process, they give them sensitive account details. Hence, one should shop only on trusted sites.

4. Try to use payment services

Try to use Google Pay or PayPal as its secures servers to store your information in encrypted forms.