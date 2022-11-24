Black Friday Sale 2022 is live in India: Amazon is offering 80 percent discount on JBL headphones, boat Bluetooth speakers & other items

New Delhi: An e-commerce behemoth named Amazon is holding a Black Friday sale in India. On a variety of goods, including headphones, Bluetooth speakers, camera accessories, and home entertainment systems, the online retailer is providing bargains and discounts. Notably, the deal is concentrated on apparel and audio gear. Here are some of the top offers available to you.

Hisense 43-inch 4K TV

In the year 2022, the Hisense 43-inch 4K smart TV will be available on Amazon India for the discounted price of Rs 20,900. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are built into the set, which uses the Android TV operating system. (Also Read: WhatsApp Polls for desktop users: Check Step-by-Step guide to use new feature in group and individual chats)

JBL C100SI headphone

At the time of the sale, this JBL headphone will be offered for 599 instead of 1,000. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack and is compatible with laptops, tablets, and smartphones. The device's manufacturer claims that its bass, lightweight, and angled in-ear design make it popular. (Also Read: Big blow to Apple! China completely shut down world’s iPhones production hub - Here’s why)

boAt Stone 200 3W Bluetooth speaker

During the Black Friday sale, this Bluetooth speaker from boAt is featured at a price of $1,299. This speaker offers an AUX in port in addition to an IPX8 rating for water resistance. This enables users to directly attach their cellphones, computers, and tablets using an AUX to a speaker.

Portronics Pure Sound Pro IV wireless Bluetooth soundbar

This product is discounted by 80 percent. The sound-bar-inspired Bluetooth speaker will cost $1,999. The system can access external media sources and provide 16W of audio output.