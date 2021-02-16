Blackberry 5G smartphone with qwerty keyboard set to launch in 2021

Blackberry is making its comeback in the smartphone segment after it ended its partnership with HCL and US-based Onward Mobility got the license of selling phones under Blackberry’s name.

The company plans to launch 5G phones in 2021 and Blackberry's CEO, Peter Franklin while giving an interview said that the upcoming Blackberry smartphones will be available in select regions including North America, Europe, and Asia.

Also, in terms of features, these phones will be equipped with the physical QWERTY keyboard that has been an iconic feature of many Blackberry smartphones in the past. It will also support 5G connectivity.

If reports are to be believed, OnwardMobility has collaborated with Foxconn for 5G support for the phones. While the company hasn’t furnished many details about the specifications of the device, Franklin has confirmed that OnwardMobility will include strong security features on the new Blackberry devices.

After the company’s revival in 2016 under the TCL brand, Blackberry saw the launch of some mid-range smartphones with decent specifications and a productivity-oriented suite. Phones such as the Blackberry Key 2 and Key 2 LE were based on Android and aimed at the enterprise category of smartphone users.