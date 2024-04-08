boAt Hit With Massive Data Breach, Over 7.5 Million Customers At Risk Of Losing Personal Info

New Delhi: In a recent cyberattack, India’s leading audio brand, boAt, has suffered a data breach that has left the personal information of more than 7.5 million customers. This breach has exposed personal information, including names, addresses, contact numbers, email IDs, customer IDs, and more, putting users' bank accounts and other private data at risk.

Despite the severity of the situation, boAt has not yet released an official statement regarding the incident. Notably, Forbes initially reported on the breach.

The breach was revealed by a hacker identifying as ShopifyGUY, who asserted to have breached boAt Lifestyle's database on April 5. The hacker shared files containing the compromised data, reportedly comprising 7,550,000 entries, within a dark web forum. (Also Read: WhatsApp Call Scam Alert! Be Cautious If You Receive Calls From These Numbers, Government Warns)

What Could Happen After This Breach:

As you may know, if a hacker obtains access to the database, they can utilize your phone number and email ID to not only circumvent device security but also send phishing emails. These emails can be utilized to pilfer data or even money by infecting your devices with malware.

These scammers may contact you, armed with all your information, and attempt tomake them click on website links to download apps, or any other form to perform actions.

boAt- Second Most Popular Brand

boAt, established in 2016 by Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta, has garnered recognition for its cost-effective audio products and wearable devices, emerging as the second most wearable brand in India. Despite the recent breach, the Gurugram-based company has experienced substantial growth, achieving sales exceeding Rs3,000 crore in March 2023. (Also Read: https://zeenews.india.com/technology/nothing-set-to-launch-nothing-ear-and-nothing-ear-a-earbuds-in-india-check-date-2737912.html)

The homegrown consumer electronics company has filed its IPO documents in 2021 but postponed the offering owing to market fluctuations. It's worth mentioning that boAt faces competition from brands such as Fire-Boltt, Noise, Xiaomi, and Samsung.