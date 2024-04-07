Nothing Set To Launch Nothing Ear And Nothing Ear (a) Earbuds In India; Check Date

New Delhi: London-based Nothing is set to launch the two new earbuds on April 18. The company revealed the news of the upcoming debut of two new audio products: the Nothing Ear and the Nothing Ear (a) via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Nothing has described the upcoming audio products as the "pinnacle of three years of design and innovation." It will mark the company's inaugural audio device to bear the 'a' designation.

Notably, both earbuds will be launched on April 18 in India and global markets. As of now, the company has chosen to keep critical details confidential.

Nothing wrote in an X post which states "So with this significant milestone, we’ve reset our naming strategy, stripping back the numbers to center the focus around the product and the unique experience it delivers for each user. True to Nothing. Get ready to welcome Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a) on 18 April 2024". (Also Read: OnePlus Nord CE4 5G Goes On Sale For First Time On Amazon; Check Price, Offers For Early Birds)

We started Nothing with audio in 2021 and since our very first product, we’ve relentlessly refined our design and engineering with every new addition to our audio product suite.



2024 is the year we’re unveiling the ultimate iteration of Nothing Audio with two new products that… pic.twitter.com/bRrFzk9wUl April 5, 2024

To recall, Nothing had rolled out the Ear(2) in January. The earbuds were priced under Rs 10,000. Let's have a quick look on the specifications of Nothing Ear(2) earbuds-

Nothing Ear(2) Specifications:

The Ear (2) earbuds have an 11.6mm size. It features an LHDC 5.0 technology and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that immerses you in your music by erasing background distractions.

These earbuds are designed to fit your ears flawlessly, adjusting sound accordingly. Clear Voice technology and an AI-driven noise reduction system ensure crystal-clear communication, with each earbud boasting three microphones for optimal voice clarity.

With up to 36 hours of playtime on a single charge (ANC off), these earbuds promise uninterrupted enjoyment. Furthermore, they support wireless charging and can even share power with other devices like the Nothing Phone (1).

Apart from this, the user can control the earbuds by pinching them, changing noise cancellation, letting skip songs and adjusting the volume. However, consumers can even customize these controls with the Nothing X app, which you can get from the Google Play Store or the App Store. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: Motorola Edge 50 Pro Vs OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G; Which Smartphone Suits Your Pocket Above Rs 25,000?)

Recently, Nothing launched its most affordable Nothing Phone 2a smartphone in India, starting from Rs 23,999. It comes with impressive features and Nothing’s signature transparent design.