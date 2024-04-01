Advertisement
boAt Launches First 'India-Made' Headphones With Head-Tracking 3D Audio At Rs 3,999; Check Features

The boAt Nirvana Eutopia Bluetooth headphones are available at an introductory price of Rs 3,999  in India. 

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Apr 01, 2024, 12:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
boAt Launches First 'India-Made' Headphones With Head-Tracking 3D Audio At Rs 3,999; Check Features Image Credit: boAt (Official Website)

New Delhi: Homegrown audio and wearable company brand boAt has launched the first 'India-made' headphones after showcasing at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The newly launched Nirvana Eutopia Bluetooth headphones come with spatial audio and 3D head-tracking capabilities.

The device comes with two colour options: Black and White along with Dual mic ENx Technology for clear calls. The boAt Nirvana Eutopia Bluetooth headphones are available at an introductory price of Rs 3,999  in India. The headphones are available via the company’s official online store and Amazon. (Also Read: OpenAI Is Testing New AI Tool That Can Clone Human Voices With 15 Seconds of Audio Samples)

Boat Nirvana Eutopia Bluetooth Headphones Features:

The headphones feature a low latency of 65ms, ensuring smooth audio playback. It supports Google and Siri voice assistants, utilizing Bluetooth v5.2 for enhanced connectivity. This results in seamless audio experiences, quicker pairing times, and more reliable connections. 

With an auxiliary port for wired connectivity, users can enjoy up to 20 hours of playtime in standard mode or up to 15 hours in head-tracked spatial mode.  Adding further, the headphones support ASAP fast charging via a Type-C connector, allowing users to gain 90 minutes of playback with only 10 minutes of charging. (Also Read: WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out New Feature For Android Users)

Overall, the headphones offer seamless audio experiences, faster pairing times, and more dependable connections. 

