boAt Smart Ring: Company Announces Price, Sale Date & Features Of Its New Wearable Tracking Device

New Delhi: Indian wearable company BoAt has launched a revolutionary wearable tracking device called ‘Smart Ring’, providing multiple usage from health monitoring to single-hand movements to smart tracking activity.

The company has now disclosed the price of this new kind of wearable in the market that will cost you around Rs 8,999. The device will be available on Amazon, Flipkart and boAt website starting August 28 at 12 pm.

The ring has been available in three size so it will fit perfectly in your fingers.



What boAt is offering to you:

Stylish Appearance

It boasts a stylish, premium and metallic look to provide both tough and magnificent appearance.

Smart Touch Control

The ring provides the ability to interact and control other compatible devices with seamless swipe navigation. You can do the following things through your ring:

Play/pause music

Change tracks

Click pictures

Navigate applications

Health Monitoring

You can monitor hearth rate, body recovery, body temperature, SpO2 monitoring, sleep monitoring, menstrual tracker.

boAt Ring app

boAt ring will connect with its own app curating detailed and invaluable insights. These data will be in the form of: detailed insights, interactive data visualization, trend mapping, and progress tracking.

Smart Activity Tracking

Not only does it monitor your body’s inside vitals but also physical activities such as steps count, calories burnt, and distance travelled.

Other features include:

SOS feature that will alert others when you are in emergency.

Its water resistance up to 5 ATM so it won’t get affected by water.