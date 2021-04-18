Book lovers, rejoice! Amazon Kindle offers 10 free e-books to celebrate ‘World Book Day’

Love reading books? We have good news for you. Amazon is offering 10 e-books to Kindle users around the world for free on the occasion of World Book Day that falls on April 23.

You may need to keep in mind that Amazon’s offer expires on April 24. Kindle, Amazon Fire tabler or Kindle app users can benefit from the promotion. Users will have to sign in from their Amazon account to get 10 e-books for free. Most importantly, users don’t need an Amazon Prime membership to avail the benefits.

Amazon has created a separate catalogue for free e-books that are sourced from 10 different countries and have been translated into the English language. In 2020, Amazon had rolled out a similar promotion offering nine e-books to Kindle users.

Amazon’s ‘Display Cover’ feature

Amazon has recently launched ‘Display Cover’, a new feature that allows users to set the cover of the book they are reading as the lock screen wallpaper of their device. The feature that is being rolled out globally for all Kindle users will let you set the covers of most books, magazines, comics, and more as your lock screen wallpaper. Previously, users had to jailbreak their device to use this feature.

Owners of 8th and 10th generation Kindle, 7th and 10th generation Paperwhite, 8th, 9th and 10th generation Oasis and 7th generation Voyage can use the ‘Display Cover’ with ease. In-device ad versions of Kindle owners won’t be able to this feature.