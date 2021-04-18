हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amazon

Book lovers, rejoice! Amazon Kindle offers 10 free e-books to celebrate ‘World Book Day’

Amazon is offering 10 e-books to Kindle users around the world for free on the occasion of World Book Day that falls on April 23.

Book lovers, rejoice! Amazon Kindle offers 10 free e-books to celebrate ‘World Book Day’

Love reading books? We have good news for you. Amazon is offering 10 e-books to Kindle users around the world for free on the occasion of World Book Day that falls on April 23. 

You may need to keep in mind that Amazon’s offer expires on April 24. Kindle, Amazon Fire tabler or Kindle app users can benefit from the promotion. Users will have to sign in from their Amazon account to get 10 e-books for free. Most importantly, users don’t need an Amazon Prime membership to avail the benefits. 

Amazon has created a separate catalogue for free e-books that are sourced from 10 different countries and have been translated into the English language. In 2020, Amazon had rolled out a similar promotion offering nine e-books to Kindle users. 

Amazon’s ‘Display Cover’ feature 

Amazon has recently launched ‘Display Cover’, a new feature that allows users to set the cover of the book they are reading as the lock screen wallpaper of their device. The feature that is being rolled out globally for all Kindle users will let you set the covers of most books, magazines, comics, and more as your lock screen wallpaper. Previously, users had to jailbreak their device to use this feature. 

Owners of 8th and 10th generation Kindle, 7th and 10th generation Paperwhite, 8th, 9th and 10th generation Oasis and 7th generation Voyage can use the ‘Display Cover’ with ease. In-device ad versions of Kindle owners won’t be able to this feature. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AmazonKindleeBooks
Next
Story

Google ‘s ''Trash Bin'' feature will help in deleting files on Android 12

Must Watch

PT13M

West Bengal Election 2021: Election campaign intensifies for sixth phase of Bengal election