Book Uber via WhatsApp: Check how to book taxi using messaging platform in simple steps

New Delhi: Uber and WhatsApp, on Thursday (December 2), announced a partnership allowing users to book taxi rides using the messaging platform. WhatsApp users will be able to book Uber rides using the newly launched WhatsApp Chatbok for Uber. The companies will make the Chatbot functional by next year.

Uber will first roll out the taxi booking service via Whstapp in Lucknow, followed by New Delhi. This is first of a kind global initiative by the ride-hailing platform Uber. In the statement, the company said that riders will no longer need to download or use the Uber app with this integration.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for all Indians to take an Uber trip. We are thrilled at this global-first integration for Uber, and look forward to rolling it out across India,” Nandini Maheshwari, Senior Director, Business Development, Uber APAC was quoted as saying by IANS.

Here’s how to use WhatsApp Chatbot for booking Uber:

Step 1: WhatsApp users can book rides using any of the three methods: Scan QR code, or click on the direct link or Message Uber’s Business account number.

Step 2: Users will then add the pickup and drop location.

Step 3: In the next step, users will be shown the fare and expected time of arrival of the cab. Passengers will also get other information such as the name of the driver and the license plate of the cab. Passengers will be allowed to track the cab anonymously.

Moreover, WhatsApp users will be also be provided with an ’emergency’ button that can be clicked in case of any emergency during the trip. Once a passenger clicks the emergency button, a customer support team representative will contact the rider.

The newly launched facility can be used by both old and new users of Uber. The ride-hailing company pointed out that nothing will change for its driver-partners. This means that they will continue to work as they are working till now. Also Read: Microsoft-owned LinkedIn launches in Hindi to reach 500 million users

Uber said that the facility will be first launched only in the English language. However, the report pointed out the ride-hailing firm may launch the service in other Indian languages soon. Also Read: Sensex soars 777 points; Nifty ends above 17,400